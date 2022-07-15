Spence’s future has been the talk of the summer at the Riverside with the England Under-21 international subject of severe interest from the Premier League side following a successful season on loan with Nottingham Forest in the Championship last year.

Spence starred at the City Ground, making 39 appearances for Forest last season as Steve Cooper’s side reached the play-off final and won promotion to the Premier League.

And speculation over Spence’s future has progressed in the months since the end of last season with both Forest and Tottenham high on the defender.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Djed Spence is set to complete his move to Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

But after Forest reluctantly accepted defeat in their pursuit of the 21-year-old, it left the way clear for Antonio Conte’s side, with Spurs now finally set to reach an agreement with the Teessiders of a fee rising to around £20million according to several reports.

Spence is expected to undergo a medical with the North London club before penning a deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spence began his career in Fulham’s academy but moved to the North East in the summer of 2018 where he has since gone on to make 70 appearances in all competitions at the Riverside.

Chris Wilder and his side are currently in Portugal as part of a warm weather training camp and are close to completing their fourth signing of the summer, with Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen set to join on loan according to Teesside Gazette.

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen is said to be close to agreeing a loan deal to Middlesbrough (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The report suggests Steffen will undergo a medical on Teesside over the weekend to finalise the move that would see him become Wilder's new No.1 after the exit of Joe Lumley.

Meanwhile, reported Boro target Aji Alese has completed a move to North East rivals Sunderland on an initial three-year deal for an undisclosed fee from West Ham United.

Boro had been one of a number of clubs credited with an interest in the defender earlier in the transfer window before Wilder signed ex-Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan.