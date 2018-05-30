Everton and Southampton eyeing move for Middlesbrough centre back

Middlesbrough are facing a fight to keep hold of Ben Gibson and two Premier League clubs have shown their interest.

According to our sister title The Yorkshire Post, Gibson is interesting both Everton and Southampton as Boro face a fight to hold on to one of their prized assets.

The homegrown centre back made 50 appearances in all competitions last season as Tony Pulis' side reached the play-offs.

But defeat in the semi-final to Aston Villa has seen Gibson attract interest from several clubs - with Southampton reportedly lining up the 25-year-old earlier this year.

And it now seems that Everton have joined the race for the Middlesbrough man who will have no shortage of offers to leave the Riverside Stadium this summer.

Elsewhere, Gibson's defensive partner Dael Fry played the full game as England U21s were held to a 0-0 draw by Mexico in the Toulon Tournament.