Bilic leaves Vicarage Road after five months in charge having taken over from Rob Edwards in September who was sacked after just 11 games.

The former West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion boss had won just three games since Christmas, taking 14 points from a possible 36 with the Hornets ninth in the league table following the goalless draw with Preston North End.

Former Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has been named head coach at Watford. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In a club statement, Technical Director Ben Manga said: “We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real.

He added: “With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead.”

