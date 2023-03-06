Lawrence, who returned to the region as part of the boardroom staff at Hartlepool in November 2022, received the award at Sunday’s event held at Durham’s Ramside Hall.

John Fotheringham was one of the most popular and respected football writers in the North East and his memory lives on through the committee’s fitting decision to introduce the award.

The prestigious John Fotheringham Award recognises and honours those who have made a significant contribution to North East football with past winners such as Sir Bobby Robson, Jack Charlton, Niall Quinn, Julio Arca and last year's winner; Hartlepool's Antony Sweeney.

Hartlepool United non-executive director and former Middlesbrough manager Lennie Lawrence received the prestigious John Fotheringham Award at the North East Football Writers' Association annual awards ceremony at Durham's Ramside Hall. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Lawrence now becomes the latest recipient of the award having enjoyed great success with Middlesbrough in the early 1990’s, guiding them to promotion to the Premier League before then playing a big role in the Teessiders landing Manchester United legend Bryan Robson as his successor.

The 75-year-old spent nine years in charge at Charlton Athletic before moving to the North East.

Lawrence went on to have spells with Bradford City, Luton Town, Grimsby Town and Cardiff City before later in his career moving into consultancy roles.

Lawrence became managerial consultant of Newport County in 2017 where he spent three successful years as the Welsh club made the League Two play-off final in 2019 before moving onto a similar position at Stevenage and now with Hartlepool.

Speaking on his move to the Suit Direct Stadium after receiving the award, Lawrence said: “Raj [Singh] invited me to go there as a non-executive director. It’s been an enjoyable involvement but it’s been difficult.

“Obviously for the Hartlepool’s of this world it’s a must to stay in the Football League and that’s what we’re trying to do, to assist the manager and make sure everyone is pulling in the same direction.

“It’s a good little club. There’s some good people work there. If I can help in any way to make sure the club stays in the league then I’ll be a happy man come May.”

Lawrence was also asked about his time with Middlesbrough at the event.

“I came to Middlesbrough, everybody thought I was going to stay at Charlton for the rest of my life.

“It was just a question of getting them over the line really. They’d missed out in the previous year.

“I signed a few players and sold a few players and we had a great season, got to the semi-final of the cup and got promotion to the Premier League in the same year and I sincerely hope Michael Carrick emulates that this year.”

Lawrence was one of a number of winners on the night including Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes who scooped the player of the year award, Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson the young player of the year, Durham’s Sarah Robson who picked up her successive women’s player of the year award and Lionesses star Jill Scott who was named personality of the year.