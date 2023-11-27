Former Middlesbrough loan winger Yannick Bolasie is back in the Championship after agreeing a short-term deal with Swansea City.

Yannick Bolasie is back in the Championship on a short-term deal. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The Swans have signed the former Crystal Palace and Everton man on a two month deal who was a free agent since leaving Turkish club Caykur Rizespor at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old spent a brief trial period in South Wales with head coach Micahel Duff suggesting the winger has ‘looked good’ in training.

"He's been in, he's looked good. It'll be a two-month deal and we'll see how it goes from there," he said.

"We need bodies in the building, we need help. We're not in a position where we can cherry pick the exact player we want.

"He hasn't got the pace and power he once had, but you don't get bought for £25million if you don't know how to handle a football.”

Bolasie’s £25million move to Goodison Park in 2016 came off the back of a successful spell with Palace where he made almost 150 appearances for the Eagles across three years. A five-year period on Merseyside would be plagued by injury, however, as loan moves became the norm – including Aston Villa, Anderlecht, Sporting Lisbon and Middlesbrough.

The winger joined for the second half of the 2020-21 campaign under Neil Warnock and made 15 appearances for the club, scoring three times.

The Swans have endured a challenging start to life under Duff following his move from Barnsley with the club in the bottom half of the Championship table.