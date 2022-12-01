Ex-Middlesbrough boss eyes QPR move as Bristol City and Sunderland updates emerge

Middlesbrough have seen an upturn in form since Michael Carrick’s arrival. They won 2-1 away at Norwich City before the World Cup break.

Their next game is against Luton Town on 10th December. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club and some other clubs in the Championship...

Former Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is apparently interested in the QPR job. That’s according to The Sun, who claim the 55-year-old has ‘thrown his hat into the ring’ for the R’s vacancy as they eye a replacement for Michael Beale.

Boro legend Stewart Downing is taking his first steps into coaching at the Riverside Stadium. He has returned in a part-time coaching role and has become the latest ex-player to do so after the likes of Jonathan Woodgate, Lee Cattermole, Grant Leadbitter and Joe Fryer.

Riley McGree has helped Australia reach the Round of 16 at the World Cup. The midfielder played in all of their group games and helped his country beat Denmark 1-0 last night.

Other news

Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff is a man in-demand in the second tier ahead of January. According to Football Insider, he is on the radar of Cardiff City, Swansea City, Bristol City and Preston North End.

The Daily Mail claim QPR are considering a move for Manchester City academy coach Brian Barry-Murphy. He has been working with the Premier League champions since 2021 having previously been the manager at Rochdale.

Bristol City attacker Sam Bell is being eyed ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. The Robins have received five loan enquiries about his availabilty, as per Bristol Live.

The Northern Echo report that Manchester United are ‘closely monitoring’ Amad Diallo’s progress on loan at Sunderland. Erik ten Hag’s side have an option to recall him this winter.