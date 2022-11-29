Middlesbrough set sights on striker as Sunderland and Wigan Athletic news emerges.

Ross Stewart was injured in the warm-up against Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Middlesbrough saw an upturn in form before the World Cup break. New boss Michael Carrick has made a positive impression since taking over.

Boro’s next game is on 10th December at home to Luton Town. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club and from the rest of the Championship...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough are being linked with a move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. According to a report by the Daily Record, they are showing an ‘interest’ in luring him to the Riverside Stadium. He scored 26 goals in all competitions last season.

Former Boro boss Chris Wilder was reportedly keen on the Wigan Athletic job, as per reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon. He is weighing up his next move in the game.

Other news

The Latics have today appointed Kolo Toure as their replacement for Leam Richardson at the DW Stadium. The former Arsenal defender, who has coached at Celtic and Leicester City since his retirement, has landed his first managerial role in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are apparently targeting Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer. According to a report by Football Insider, the Black Cats are ‘chasing’ the attacker this winter. He spent time on loan at Preston North End in the last campaign and was a hit at Deepdale.

The Yorkshire Evening Post have reported that Leeds United will let right-back Cody Drameh leave the club. He spent time with Cardiff City last term and has since been linked with their Welsh rivals Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad