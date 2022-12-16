Middlesbrough return to the action this weekend with a tricky away clash against Burnley. They make the tricky trip to Turf Moor on the back of their 2-1 win over Luton Town last time out.

Michael Carrick has made a positive impression since taking over from Chris Wilder. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club and from some of their Championship rivals...

Former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears has been made available for loan ahead of the January transfer window, as per a report by Lancashire Live. The stopper is currently used as back-up at Ewood Park and struggles for first-team minutes.

Boro are reportedly keen on Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham. That’s according to TEAMtalk, who claim the youngster is a wanted man this winter. Sunderland, Newcastle United, Rangers, Nice and Bayer Leverkusen have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Carrick has confirmed the club will be busy on the transfer front next month. He has told Teeside Live: “We’ve got an idea of what we’d like to do. It’s obviously not as easy in practice as just writing things down on a piece of paper and then it’s done, but we go into January with a plan. I think it’s pretty obvious when you watch us play how we want to play and the principles that we play to.”

Other news

Hull City will hold talks with Chelsea over the futures of loan trio Harvey Vale, Xavier Simons and Nathan Baxter, as per Hull Live. Youngsters Vale and Simons have barely featured since making the move to the MKM Stadium.

Reading defender Amadou Mbengue is wanted by a ‘number’ of Championship sides according to Football Insider. The Royals are poised to step up contract talks with him to fend off interest.

