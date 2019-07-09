From Leeds United to Stoke City: The NINE most impressive Championship signings so far this summer as Middlesbrough's rivals strengthen
It’s been a fairly quiet transfer window so far this summer with several clubs still yet to make a signing ahead of the new campaign.
By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 12:00
Five of the 24 Championship clubs are still looking to get their first deal over the line, while the likes of Boro have made just one new addition. Others have been quick to bring in new recruits, with Leeds, Bristol City and Stoke particularly active. We take a closer look at some of the best Championship deals so far: