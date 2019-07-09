Winger Helder Costa has made the switch from Wolves to Leeds this summer.

From Leeds United to Stoke City: The NINE most impressive Championship signings so far this summer as Middlesbrough's rivals strengthen

It’s been a fairly quiet transfer window so far this summer with several clubs still yet to make a signing ahead of the new campaign.

Five of the 24 Championship clubs are still looking to get their first deal over the line, while the likes of Boro have made just one new addition. Others have been quick to bring in new recruits, with Leeds, Bristol City and Stoke particularly active. We take a closer look at some of the best Championship deals so far:

1. Pontus Jansson (Leeds to Brentford)

A commanding figure, the Swedish centre-back was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year last season. However, reports have claimed the relationship between Jansson and Leeds had broken down, hence his switch to Brentford for an undisclosed fee.

2. Tomas Kalas (Chelsea to Bristol City)

Proven at Championship level following loan spells at Boro, Fulham and Bristol City, Kalas has finally left Chelsea on a permanent deal. The Czech centre-back has now signed for the Robbins on a four-year deal, becoming the club's record signing .

3. Helder Costa (Wolves to Leeds)

Costa played a key part in Wolves' promotion from the Championship in 2018 and made 25 Premier League appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo's side last term. He's likely to receive more game time at Elland Road though, after signing for the Whites on a season-long loan which will become permanent next summer.

4. Mallik Wilks (Leeds to Barnsley)

Following an eye-catching season while on loan at Doncaster in League One, the 20-year-old winger was snapped up by Barnsley for an undisclosed fee. Wilks had signed a contract extension with Leeds until 2022 in January.

