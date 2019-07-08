Garry Monk's full statement following Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Birmingham claims

Garry Monk was sacked by Middlesbrough in December 2017.

Monk was sacked by Birmingham City last month when Blues chief executive Xuandong Ren claimed Monk’s agent, James Featherstone, had been used in many of the club's signings.

It was then reported that Boro were also investigating the transfers which took place under Monk in the summer of 2017, in particular the signings of Cyrus Christie, Ashley Fletcher, Ryan Shotton and Marvin Johnson.

Former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino also added his view, saying he banned Featherstone from Elland Road during Monk’s time in charge of the Whites.

Monk has now responded by releasing the following statement:

"I have to date kept silent in relation to the recent wholly false and unsubstantiated allegations that have been made against me and my agent, James Featherstone by my former clubs, Birmingham City, Middlesbrough, and now Massimo Cellino. In maintaining that stance I have been mindful of my ongoing duties of confidentiality.

"However, given the repetition of these allegations, which seek to undermine my integrity and professionalism, I feel strongly compelled to make this statement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My lawyers are currently reviewing false and unsubstantiated accusations across all statements with a view to initiating legal proceedings, including, but not restricted to, defamation.

"False and unfounded allegations against myself and my agent have seemingly been leaked to the media relating to my time at Middlesbrough. Precisely the same allegations were put to us by the club over a year ago. At that time I responded immediately through my lawyers with supporting evidence, clearly demonstrating that neither I nor my agent were guilty of any wrongdoing whatsoever. At the time it was obvious to me why these unfounded accusations were made, and it is equally clear to me why someone is now trying to resurrect these matters. Because of my ongoing contractual and legal obligations, I am restricted from expanding on this any further.

"It is disappointing enough that private, confidential and legally privileged correspondence between Middlesbrough and my lawyers has been passed to a number of publications. It is even more disappointing that the relevant newspapers have chosen to publish the alleged case against me, with no sense of balance, perspective or prominence to my clear and unequivocal denials.

“It is no coincidence that the leaking of this correspondence follows the recent termination of my employment with Birmingham, and comments made by that club, which appear to have triggered Middlesbrough's attempts to revive their unmeritorious allegations against me by way of media conjecture and speculation. The latest individual to add to the media circus is Massimo Cellino. I can confirm that his comments have no basis in truth whatsoever.