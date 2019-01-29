Hartlepool youngster reveals why he wanted to sign for Blackburn Rovers

Harry Chapman is looking to repay the faith shown in him by Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray - labelling the Middlesbrough legend as the best manager he's worked under.

Chapman has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Championship outfit after leaving Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old Hartlepool-born midfielder had a loan spell at Ewood Park last season, making 16 appearances and becoming a fan favourite - and he's delighted to be back working under Mowbray.

"The fact he’s brought me back shows that he’s got faith and trust in me," said Chapman.

"I hope to repay him by putting in the performances on the pitch.

“He’s a great manager - probably the best I’ve worked under. I love his philosophy about football and the style of play.

“It suits me down to the ground and I love playing for him.

“Even though my spell with the club last season was short and sweet, everything he taught me has stuck with me. I tried to take it into my football back at Middlesbrough but it didn’t quite happen for me there.

“Now I’m back here I hope he can teach me more of what he knows."

The attacking midfielder was out of contract at the Riverside this summer.

The former Dyke House pupil had played five times for Boro this season, with his last appearance coming from the bench in the FA Cup third round victory over Peterborough.

A delighted Mowbray said: "Harry’s got attributes and assets that our team will utilise moving forward.

“He has blistering speed on the transition, can run past a man one on one and create opportunities for us. He’s still only young, he’s only 21, but he hasn’t played as much football as he’d have liked in his career.

“I like what he brings, that’s why he’s here. I work with him every day and I know that youthfulness.

“The key is to use his attributes at the right moments.

“He needs to do a lot of work on his body, so I don’t think we’ll see him for a while. I don’t think he’s even fit enough to go out on loan. We will be getting him ready for the intensity to play for us.

“I’m delighted he’s here and here for the long-term. Let’s not rush him, so when he is right he can contribute at his maximum."