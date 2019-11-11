Daniel Ayala signed for Middlesbrough in 2013.

The 29-year-old is one of six senior Boro players who will see their contract expire at the end of the season, which has inevitably led to speculation regarding their futures.

And, according to a report from TEAMtalk, Boro are ready to cash in on the central defender with Leeds, Stoke and Fulham all interested in the centre-back.

Ayala, who signed for the Teessiders in 2013, has said he wants to stay at the Riverside, yet the Spaniard will have to take a wage cut to do so.

After over six years of service at Boro, Ayala is a popular figure at the club with supporters keen for him to stay.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the transfer rumour on social media:

@paulhughes321: “Keeping Ayala is a must, if he's allowed to leave it will say a lot about the chairman’s ambition”

@cloonsey88: “Ayala going Leeds is up there with Viduka leaving for Newcastle, gutted.”

@RobSc0tt: “Get him tied down asap. Given the market we're shopping in now and our recruitment team, he's irreplacebale.”

@UTB15117492: “Why wouldn’t you tie him down? Definitely in the bracket of: a very good championship player but not good enough for the prem. Cough up.”

@otherfinemess: “Of the out of contract players there are only two who we should make serious efforts to keep. Ayala is one. The other? Friend. And the rest? Goodbye.”

@AntonSedgeman1: “Ayala is (in my opinion) a proper Boro player.. he needs to stay”

@CraigHatton26: “Shocking if true”

@andrewstevo39: “He’s our best defender,”

Meanwhile on our Middlesbrough FC Facebook page, David Lacey Snr said: “Be a mistake not to give him an extension in my opinion”

Paul John Harrison added: “Why would he when he’s being told he needs to take a pay cut. I’m afraid that’s our best defender out the door in January. Gutted if this is true”