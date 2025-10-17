placeholder image
'Immense': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Ipswich Town win - including two 9/10s: Gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 17th Oct 2025, 22:19 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 2-1 win over Ipswich Town at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.

Middlesbrough went back to the top of the Championship with a 2-1 win over Ipswich Town at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for Rob Edwards’ side?

During an end-to-end first half, Boro keeper Sol Brynn saved George Hirst’s penalty when the game was still goalless. The hosts then took the lead when Delano Burgzorg’s low cross went in off Town defender Cedric Kipre just before half time.

Edwards’ men went further ahead when Morgan Whittaker converted his first Boro goal, before Dara O’Shea pulled one back for the visitors.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Penalty save was celebrated like a goal when the game was goalless. Wasn’t tested as much after that but was alert to cut out a few crosses. Was able to launch a few Boro counter attacks as well. 8

Caught out when he conceded a penalty after a touch on Leif Davis. Composed himself well after that against the dangerous Jaden Philogene and then Ipswich substitute Jack Clarke. 7

Ipswich appeared to have opened the scoring at 0-0 before an excellent goalline clearance from the Boro captain. Was commanding at the back for the rest of the match as Ipswich increased the pressure. 9

Perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty in the first half when the ball hit his arm. Also came up with some important interceptions and blocks as the game became stretched. 8

