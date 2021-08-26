Ligue 1 club in hunt for Mitchell van Bergen as Premier League side 'show interest' in Marcus Tavernier

Middlesbrough face competition to get the signing of Mitchell van Bergen over the line (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Here, we round-up all the latest stories surrounding Middlesbrough that have emerged today:

Two options for van Bergen

Middlesbrough and Dutch side Heerenveen have agreed a deal for the transfer of Mitchell van Bergen, however the winger now has a choice to make.

Teesside looked like the destination for van Bergen but a late bid submitted by Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims has complicated the transfer.

According to Heerenveen’s technical director, Ferry de Haan, the decision on where van Bergen plays his football next season now lies with the player.

He revealed: “That club (Reims) only came into the picture after we agreed with Middlesbrough.

“Of course, it often happens that several clubs are interested in a player. That is now the case with Mitchell.

“The terms of the transfer remain almost the same for us – now it’s up to the player himself.”

Burnley interested in Tavernier

According to The Mail, Burnley are interested in bringing Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier to Turf Moor.

Burnley have been linked with a club-record deal for left-winger Maxwel Cornet from Lyon but have reportedly lined up Tavernier if they cannot get that deal over the line.

Tavernier, 22, started a match for the first time this season last time out against Derby County, playing the full 90 in the goalless draw.

Former Boro striker appointed Women’s manager

Middlesbrough Women have appointed former Boro forward Andy Campbell as their new manager.

Campbell, who joins the club following the departure of Steph Fairless, spent seven years at Middlesbrough between 1995-2002.

Speaking to the club after his appointment, Campbell said: “I’m delighted to be given this opportunity at this club. I’m excited to work with a very talented group of players.

“The talent on show last night in training was exceptional. It was a first class attitude from a group who’ve had to deal with some lows over the last ten days.

“I’m looking forward to helping them turn their fortunes around with pure hard work and desire for that red shirt.”

