Martin Braithwaite and Celtic target Paddy McNair included in Middlesbrough's 28-man Austria squad
Middlesbrough have confirmed their 28-man squad who will travel to Austria for a week-long training camp tomorrow.
Boro’s players returned to Rockliffe Training Ground at the start of this week, yet the club’s international contingent were given extra time to recharge their batteries.
Darren Randolph, Paddy McNair, George Saville and Martin Braithwaite will all rejoin the group in Austria, where Boro will play their first friendly of the summer against local side Grazer AK on July 5.
McNair has been linked with a move away from the Riverside this week, with Celtic boss Neil Lennon expressing an interest in the 24-year-old.
There’s also uncertainty around Braithwaite’s future after the Danish international said he’s “not coming back to Middlesbrough” and criticised former manager Tony Pulis while on loan at Spanish side Leganes last season.
There are a few notable absentees, with Britt Assombalonga still away on international duty with DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Leopards could still reach the knockout stages but must beat Zimbabwe in their final group game on Sunday to stand a chance.
Meanwhile, Jonny Howson is set to become a father for the third time and will remain in the UK, along with defender Dael Fry and 18-year-old striker Stephen Walker, with both set to undergo rehab after injury.
The squad also includes several of the club’s younger players with new head coach Jonathan Woodgate keen to promote players from the club’s academy.