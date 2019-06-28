Celtic boss Neil Lennon quizzed on Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has confirmed they are interested in Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair.
The Northern Ireland international has been strongly linked with a move away from the Riverside this week, with Premier League newcomers Sheffield United also reportedly keen.
Celtic are said to be looking at McNair after their attempts to sign Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull collapsed due to knee injury.
When asked if Celtic are chasing McNair, Lennon told the Scottish Sun: “There’s an interest there, yeah.”
The 24-year-old, who joined Boro on a four-year deal from Sunderland last summer, made just 16 Championship appearances for Boro under Tony Pulis last season and was often played in defence rather than the middle of the park.
Most of Boro’s squad returned to pre-season training this week, yet McNair has been given extra time off after representing the Northern Ireland national team earlier this month.