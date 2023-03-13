Boro can move to within a point of second-placed Sheffield United, who play 24-hours later when taking on North East neighbours Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, with Carrick looking to continue what has been an incredible run of form since his arrival on Teesside.

A second half revival against Swansea City saw Boro claim an eighth win in 10 Championship fixtures ahead of their meeting with another of the league’s current form sides in Stoke.

The Potters enjoyed an emphatic 5-1 success on their last visit to the region little over a week ago - but Carrick has been keen to highlight the spirit around the club with players and staff buying into the feel-good factor at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough host Stoke City in the Championship on Tuesday. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“The mood around the club is good,” Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

“It’s fantastic the options we’ve got. The boys are all chomping to be a part of it and play. I think, and I hope, they understand the importance of whether they start or not.

“As a group, even when boys haven’t got on, the support they've given the lads on the pitch is incredible and that’s not easy to come by.

“You can’t buy that spirit and character within the group. It’s something that’s given us a really good foundation.

“The boys understand the competition for places is really good and really healthy and they’re all at the top of their game at the moment, chomping at the bit.”

Carrick added: “I can only speak for this group and they’re an absolute pleasure to be a part of and to try and lead and guide.

“The feeling around the place at the minute, you’re coming into work and everyone works hard, everyone enjoys it and everyone loves being part of it and with that you get your rewards.

“That’s not just the football side, that's the whole club at the moment.

“When we’ve had a setback, they've dealt with it really well and when we’ve had a good result they’ve dealt with it really well. For me it’s the best way to be.”

Carrick has suggested he will have to make a late call on the fitness of both Dael Fry and Matt Crooks ahead of a return to the Riverside after both missed the win in South Wales at the weekend.

But whoever Carrick names in his starting line-up, the Boro boss maintains there is no extra motivation in their fight to chase down the Blades in the race for automatic promotion.

“I don’t think the boys need any extra motivation. They’ve shown the motivation is what it is from day one,” said Carrick.

“They’ve been in a good place and achieved certain things so far by going about their business how they have. I genuinely don’t think there’s extra motivation - there can’t be because they’ve been right at it.

