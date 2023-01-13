Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from the Riverside and beyond:

Chuba Akpom scoops Championship award

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has been named December’s Championship Player of the Month. Akpom netted four times during December and leads the way in the Championship goal scoring charts with 13 strikes to his name.

The former Arsenal man beat off competition from Joel Piroe of Swansea City, Alex Palmer of West Brom and Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United to scoop the award. Speaking on the award, Boro boss Michael Carrick said: "I'm delighted for Chuba.

“He's been playing really well and I'm sure he'd be the first to acknowledge the role of his team-mates in laying the foundations. Individual awards are always good because overall it means you are doing well as a team."

Whilst winner Akpom said: "I'm grateful and humbled, and it's amazing to receive the award. I just want to be able to carry on my form and help the team reach our targets.

"We're going well and it's been a good season so far. But we've a lot of football still to play."

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was named Manager of the Month after the Clarets picked up 12 points from their four games.

Preston striker signs new deal

Preston striker Ched Evans has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at Deepdale until the end of the 2023/24 season. Evans, whose previous deal expired at the end of this season, has scored six goals in his last seven appearances.

Liam Delap switches Stoke City for Championship rivals

Elsewhere at Deepdale, Manchester City youngster Liam Delap has joined Ryan Lowe’s squad until the end of the season. Delap spent the first-half of the season on-loan at rivals Stoke City, however, he was recalled by his parent club earlier this week.

