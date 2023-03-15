Chuba Akpom scored his 23rd goal of the season to give Boro the lead midway through the first half before being pegged back on the stroke of half-time when Ki-Jana Hoever’s strike found a way beyond Zack Steffen.

Akpom had hit the bar earlier in the game but Carrick’s side found themselves hanging on at times in the second half as the Potters searched for a winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw extended Boro’s unbeaten record at the Riverside to 10 games but allowed the Blades the opportunity to move six points clear ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Middlesbrough Head Coach Michael Carrick reacts on the sidelines during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Stoke City at Riverside Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

But Carrick was keen to stress Boro’s season will not come down to this result.

“It’s probably a good point, I think it’s the first time we’ve had that type of game here in the league where it didn't quite happen for us and credit to Stoke for that,” Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were very good the way they came and performed. Sometimes you've got to manage the emotions and I think that’s a learning curve for everyone in the stadium.

“It’s only one game. It’s not make or break. It’s a good point for us.”

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Stoke City at Riverside Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He added: “You’re not going to get your own way all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s another team coming to stop you and trying to score. That’s how it is.

“We’ve come a long way and you’ve got to make the most of when you’re not at your best.

“It’s a point. It’s not what we came for but it’s a point and we’re not going to beat ourselves up about it and get frustrated. We’re not a bad team just because we’ve drawn to a team at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke boss Alex Neil said of the draw: "I thought it was a really good and open game but I thought over the piece we had the better chances to win the game.