News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
4 minutes ago 🔴 LIVE Budget 2023: Major change to free childcare imminent
1 hour ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
4 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
4 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe

Michael Carrick upbeat despite Middlesbrough's draw with Stoke City

Michael Carrick is keen to suggest Middlesbrough’s draw with Stoke City is a ‘good point’ despite missing the chance to add further pressure onto Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion.

By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:21 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:21 GMT

Chuba Akpom scored his 23rd goal of the season to give Boro the lead midway through the first half before being pegged back on the stroke of half-time when Ki-Jana Hoever’s strike found a way beyond Zack Steffen.

Akpom had hit the bar earlier in the game but Carrick’s side found themselves hanging on at times in the second half as the Potters searched for a winner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The draw extended Boro’s unbeaten record at the Riverside to 10 games but allowed the Blades the opportunity to move six points clear ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Middlesbrough Head Coach Michael Carrick reacts on the sidelines during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Stoke City at Riverside Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Middlesbrough Head Coach Michael Carrick reacts on the sidelines during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Stoke City at Riverside Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Middlesbrough Head Coach Michael Carrick reacts on the sidelines during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Stoke City at Riverside Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Most Popular

But Carrick was keen to stress Boro’s season will not come down to this result.

“It’s probably a good point, I think it’s the first time we’ve had that type of game here in the league where it didn't quite happen for us and credit to Stoke for that,” Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They were very good the way they came and performed. Sometimes you've got to manage the emotions and I think that’s a learning curve for everyone in the stadium.

“It’s only one game. It’s not make or break. It’s a good point for us.”

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Stoke City at Riverside Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Stoke City at Riverside Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Stoke City at Riverside Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He added: “You’re not going to get your own way all the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s another team coming to stop you and trying to score. That’s how it is.

“We’ve come a long way and you’ve got to make the most of when you’re not at your best.

“It’s a point. It’s not what we came for but it’s a point and we’re not going to beat ourselves up about it and get frustrated. We’re not a bad team just because we’ve drawn to a team at home.”

Read More
Middlesbrough player rating photos after frustrating Stoke City draw at the Rive...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stoke boss Alex Neil said of the draw: "I thought it was a really good and open game but I thought over the piece we had the better chances to win the game.

"It was a good match between two good teams. To come away from home to a team that's playing as well as they are and to perform as well as we did, I am really pleased."

Chuba AkpomMiddlesbroughStoke CitySheffield UnitedAlex NeilBoro