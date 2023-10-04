Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emmanuel Latte Lath scored for a second successive game in all competitions to add to Isaiah Jones’ first league goal in almost a year to give Michael Carrick’s side all three points on Teesside ahead of Saturday’s Wear-Tees derby at the Stadium of Light.

Carrick’s side had to be patient against a Bluebirds outfit who had won four straight Championship games ahead of their trip to Teesside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erol Bulut’s men had their chances – Karlan Grant bringing a smart stop from Seny Dieng in a tight first half when a pass to the unmarked Ollie Tanner might have been a better option for the on-loan West Bromwich Albion man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isaiah Jones opened the scoring for Middlesbrough in their 2-0 win over Cardiff City at the Riverside. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Tanner then had his chance early in the second half when meeting Perry Ng’s cross from the left before his clever footwork created space – but the man who scored the opening goal in the Cardiff’s recent Welsh-derby success over Swansea City this time saw his effort come back off the post.

And it was a miss which proved vital as moments later Boro hit the front through Jones’ close-range finish.

Lukas Engel did well to react on the left and drive into the box and send a low ball across the face of goal where Jones was on hand to convert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick’s side were able to keep the visitors at arms-length from that point before sealing the win six minutes from time when summer signing Latte Lath raced clear from halfway and was just about able to maintain his composure before finishing well into the bottom corner to register a third straight league win for Boro and a fourth in all competitions.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game," said Carrick, who saw his side climb up to 16th in the Championship table with victory.

"They’re a good team and they’ve had a really good run of games.

“We knew we were going to have to be patient and it wasn’t going to be straightforward. But the boys stuck to their guns and the way we want to play."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boro boss added: “You could sense a little bit of frustration in the stadium in the first half but that’s the game – it probably doesn’t really help the boys that much when they can sense that type of atmosphere, but we’ve set high standards.

“In the first half, the longer it went on, we got to grips with it and finished the half really well, and it was coming, and the second half was really good.

"We played really well and scored some good goals. It was a very good night in the end. There wasn’t really too much drama or too much stress.

“Good teams are going to come here and try to frustrate us but the boys were good, they were patient and they kept probing and kept playing and started getting their rewards.

“It’s good for everyone to win games and play well and be involved in goals.