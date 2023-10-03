News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

'Strong': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Cardiff win, Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Latte Lath goals

Our Middlesbrough player ratings following their 2-0 win over Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 22:10 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 22:28 BST

Middlesbrough recorded their third successive league win after a 2-0 victory over Cardiff - but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side at the Riverside Stadium?

After a goalless first half, the hosts opened the scoring in the 56th minute when Lukas Engel’s low cross was converted by Isaiah Jones at the back post.

Boro then secured the points six minutes from time when Marcus Forss set up fellow substitute Emmanuel Latte Lath to score his second Championship goal.

Here’s how each Boro player fared at the Riverside Stadium:

Didn’t face many efforts but was quick off his line on a couple of occasions to prevent dangerous situations. 7

1. Seny Dieng - 7

Didn’t face many efforts but was quick off his line on a couple of occasions to prevent dangerous situations. 7 Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Often tucked in from right-back to provide security when Boro were in possession, with most of the hosts attacks coming down the opposite flank. 6

2. Tommy Smith - 6

Often tucked in from right-back to provide security when Boro were in possession, with most of the hosts attacks coming down the opposite flank. 6 Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Defended well against Cardiff striker Kion Etete, coping with long balls forward and beating his opponent to the ball with some strong moments. 7

3. Dael Fry - 7

Defended well against Cardiff striker Kion Etete, coping with long balls forward and beating his opponent to the ball with some strong moments. 7 Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
Saw plenty of the ball as Boro often created a back three in possession. Helped keep the side’s first clean sheet of the season in the league. 6

4. Paddy McNair - 6

Saw plenty of the ball as Boro often created a back three in possession. Helped keep the side’s first clean sheet of the season in the league. 6 Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MiddlesbroughCardiffCardiff City