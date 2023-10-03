Our Middlesbrough player ratings following their 2-0 win over Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium.
Middlesbrough recorded their third successive league win after a 2-0 victory over Cardiff - but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side at the Riverside Stadium?
After a goalless first half, the hosts opened the scoring in the 56th minute when Lukas Engel’s low cross was converted by Isaiah Jones at the back post.
Boro then secured the points six minutes from time when Marcus Forss set up fellow substitute Emmanuel Latte Lath to score his second Championship goal.
Here’s how each Boro player fared at the Riverside Stadium:
1. Seny Dieng - 7
Didn’t face many efforts but was quick off his line on a couple of occasions to prevent dangerous situations. 7 Photo: Stu Forster
2. Tommy Smith - 6
Often tucked in from right-back to provide security when Boro were in possession, with most of the hosts attacks coming down the opposite flank. 6 Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Dael Fry - 7
Defended well against Cardiff striker Kion Etete, coping with long balls forward and beating his opponent to the ball with some strong moments. 7 Photo: Alex Burstow
4. Paddy McNair - 6
Saw plenty of the ball as Boro often created a back three in possession. Helped keep the side’s first clean sheet of the season in the league. 6 Photo: Stu Forster