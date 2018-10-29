Middlesbrough and Leeds United interested in Portsmouth winger, Aston Villa chase League One goal machine plus more Championship rumours

Here's the latest Championship rumours on this Monday evening.

Middlesbrough are set to rival to Leeds United, Leicester City, Sheffield United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Derby County for the signature of Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis. Up to 30 clubs are poised to have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old, who made his Republic of Ireland U21 debuts earlier this season. (TEAMTalk)

Leeds United full-back Tom Pearce is attracting Premier League interest from Everton and Bournemouth. The 20-year-old has yet to force his way into Marcelo Bielsa's plans having started just once in the league this season. (The Sun)

Aston Villa are chasing a deal for 16-year-old Southend United goal machine Charlie Kelman. (Football Insider)

Reading could be set to replace Paul Clement with former Aston Villa manager with the club lying third bottom in the Championship table. (The Sun)

READ MORE: Ex-Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal stars: Who Hartlepool's ex-Premier League target could be

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been promised a £10million transfer budget in the January as the club look to avoid relegation to League One. (The Sun)

Stoke City manager Gary Rowett has dropped a hint that 19-year-old Tom Edwards has done enough to keep himself in the first-team picture after starting in Potters' 1-0 win at Bristol City. (Stoke-on-Trent Live)

READ MORE: Ex-Middlesbrough man reveals why he joined Leeds United after 'frustrating' spell

Nottingham Forest left-back Jack Robinson has revealed owner Evangelos Marinakis told the squad "it's promotion or nothing" for Aitor Karanka's side this campaign. (Daily Mail)

Bristol City are interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton after the England International has dropped down in the pecking order behind Joe Hart and Nick Pope. (BristolLive)

Queens Park Rangers want to extend Angel Rangel's contract beyond the end of the season. (The Sun)

READ MORE: Middlesbrough battling Premier League duo for promising striker who models his game off Zlatan Ibrahimovic

West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore believes recent signing Bakory Sako will only get better. He said "Once he gets more minutes, he'll only get stronger. We saw glimpses of his quality, we're pleased to have him on board, he gives us another option." (BirminghamLive)