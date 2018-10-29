Ex-Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal stars: Who Hartlepool's ex-Premier League target could be

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh admitted Hartlepool United had been in talks with an unnamed ex-Premier League player - but could it be one of these seven?

Neither Singh nor manager Matthew Bates would confirm the identity of the former top flight star, whom Pools pulled out of a deal to sign, as the club chase new recruits. We've taken a look at SEVEN players that could fit the bill - so could it perhaps be that one of these players was the mystery man pursued by Bates? Scroll down and see whether any of these players would appeal to you: