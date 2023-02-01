Boro have announced they have terminated Caolan Boyd-Munce’s contract by mutual consent. The 23-year-old joined Boro in January 2022 but featured just twice in all-competitions for the first-team this season, with his last appearance for the club coming in August under previous boss Chris Wilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement released by the club read: ‘The club has terminated the contract of Caolan Boyd-Munce by mutual consent.

Middlesbrough have released Caolan Boyd-Munce (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

‘The cancellation will enable the Northern Ireland U21 international the opportunity to pursue a career elsewhere. Caolan, who scored on his Boro debut in the FA Cup at Mansfield Town last season, has made just four senior appearances since joining the club 12 months ago.

‘Caolan departs with the best wishes of all at MFC.’