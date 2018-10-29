Middlesbrough battling Leeds and Brighton for £100,000 attacker - reports

Middlesbrough are thought to be one of several clubs interested in a move for Portsmouth attacker Ronan Curtis.

The 22-year-old only joined Pompey in the summer, after completing a switch from Derry City for a fee believed to be in the region of £100,000.

But his impressive performances at Fratton Park have quickly attracted attention, with TeamTalk reporting that as many as 30 teams are keeping a watchful eye on his progress.

Middlesbrough, Leeds, Leicester, Sheffield United, Brighton and Derby are all thought to be interested in Curtis and have sent scouts to monitor his progress.

A natural winger, the Irish U21 international has netted six goals and provided five assists in his 12 appearances for Pompey.

TeamTalk claim that Kenny Jackett's side are bracing themselves for a bid in January, but are hopeful that any potential buyer will allow Curits to remain on the south coast until the end of the season as they continue their promotion push.