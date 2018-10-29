Ex-Middlesbrough man reveals why he joined Leeds United after 'frustrating' spell

Jack Harrison has opened up on his loan spell at Middlesbrough - admitting that the move was somewhat 'rushed'.

The youngster joined Premier League champions Manchester City in January after impressing for New York City in the MLS, but was quickly farmed out on loan to the Riverside Stadium.

But Harrison's spell at Middlesbrough was underwhelming, with the winger making just four appearances at the club in a half-season spell.

And while admitting the move was 'rushed' through, Harrison had no regrets at making the switch to Teesside and admitted he learnt a lot.

Indeed, the biggest lesson that the winger took was to join a side whose style of play matched his - and that thinking proved to be the key behind his loan switch to Leeds United in the summer.

"When I first came to England in February maybe it was a little too rushed," Harrison admitted.

"We didn't take everything into consideration, so we made sure we did this time around and I'm happy to be here (at Leeds)."

When asked whether he felt frustrated at Middlesbrough, the 21-year-old said: "Probably a little bit but I did learn a lot about how to handle myself off the pitch when things are not quite going your way.

"I still learned a lot from my time there despite not playing as much as I'd have liked and I'm happy I had that experience because it helped me grow as a player off the pitch as well.

"I learnt a lot while I was there, but it also helped me learn that the next loan move would be important and having that style of play would be crucial for that decision making as well."

Game time is still proving elusive for Harrison at Elland Road, with Marcelo Bielsa yet to select the loanee regularly.

But Harrison is simply enjoying the learning curve which began at Middlesbrough and is continuing in Yorkshire.

"I was at Middlesbrough and I've been in England for almost a year now but I’ve not played as much as I’ve wanted to," he added, while speaking to LeedsLive.

"These last couple weeks have been massive for me, just learning more about the Championship and English football, learning the difference between the Championship and the MLS and trying to figure out where I can improve more.

"It's just taking it step by step. I think everywhere I've been I've always adapted to the situation and then tried to improve myself and get better."