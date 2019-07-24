Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate discusses Marvin Johnson's future after Sheffield United loan spell
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate has been impressed with Marvin Johnson’s performances this summer and says the winger has a future at the club.
The 28-year-old has struggled since his move to Boro from Oxford in 2017 and was sent out on loan to Sheffield United last term – where he made just 11 league appearances.
Yet Johnson has been given a fresh start under Woodgate and responded to the opportunity.
After scoring against Gateshead and Bishop Auckland earlier in pre-season, the winger put in another impressive performance at Salford City on Tuesday night, when he assisted Britt Assombalonga for Boro’s equaliser.
“Marvin has got his head down and has really grafted from his loan last season at Sheffield United,” said Woodgate after Boro’s 3-1 win at the Peninsula Stadium. “I gave him 90 minutes against Bishop Auckland and said I would give him 90 tonight.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“I like to try and plan ahead to look at what minutes my players are going to get so they get more or less equalish amounts because I’ll need all my players.”
Johnson has benefited from Boro’s lack of natural wingers this summer, with Woodgate keen to play with a 4-3-3 set-up.
Marcus Tavernier will also be eyeing up one of the wide positions, while Ashley Fletcher has also been deployed on the flank, yet Johnson appears to be in a strong position ahead of the new campaign.
When asked if he wants Johnson to stay at the Riverside, Woodgate added: “At the minute he’s a Middlesbrough player, they’re all Middlesbrough players. I hope so.”