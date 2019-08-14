Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate discusses new signings after Crewe defeat
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has told fans not to judge the club’s new signings on just one performance following Tuesday’s night’s Carabao Cup exit to Crewe.
Anfernee Dijksteel, Marc Bola and Marcus Browne all made their first starts for the club against The Alex as Boro endured a night to forget at the Riverside.
Woodgate, though, has backed the trio to bounce back this campaign and doesn’t believe their performances reflected their abilities.
When asked about the club’s new outfield signings, who are all under the age of 23, Woodgate said: “They've still got a big part to play for this football club. Just because they didn't play great tonight doesn't mean they're out of the picture.
“They're going to be good players for the club. It was Marc and Anfernee's full debuts with the starts, listen they will be good players.
“One bad performance doesn't mean they're going to be bad for the rest of the season.”