The high-octane encounter saw Boro's Marcus Tavernier smash a long-range free-kick onto the crossbar, but chances were hard to come by as both sides defended doggedly throughout the ninety minutes.
The result saw Chris Wilder's side end the weekend in 8th place, but favourable results higher up the table saw them gain ground on the top six, with the three sides ahead of them all losing.
As things stand, Boro are just one point off the play-off places.
Speaking after the draw with the Lions, Wilder said: “We asked the question to the players because it was unacceptable what happened on Tuesday night, and they produced a response.
"They’ve answered our questions at arguably the toughest of places, where they do ask the question everywhere – behind the dugout, in the stands, on the pitch.”
"They’re on a fabulous run, and they’re a really competitive side, and if you’re weak mentally or physically, they’ll run over the top of you. We weren’t.
“We put in some great challenges, and in a perverse way, I really enjoy coming here because I think it’s a real test of what you’re about as a professional."
Next up, Middlesbrough travel to take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew's tomorrow evening.
