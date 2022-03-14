Middlesbrough’s push for promotion took a slight knock last weekend, as they were held to a 0-0 draw away to Millwall.

The high-octane encounter saw Boro's Marcus Tavernier smash a long-range free-kick onto the crossbar, but chances were hard to come by as both sides defended doggedly throughout the ninety minutes.

The result saw Chris Wilder's side end the weekend in 8th place, but favourable results higher up the table saw them gain ground on the top six, with the three sides ahead of them all losing.

As things stand, Boro are just one point off the play-off places.

Speaking after the draw with the Lions, Wilder said: “We asked the question to the players because it was unacceptable what happened on Tuesday night, and they produced a response.

"They’ve answered our questions at arguably the toughest of places, where they do ask the question everywhere – behind the dugout, in the stands, on the pitch.”

"They’re on a fabulous run, and they’re a really competitive side, and if you’re weak mentally or physically, they’ll run over the top of you. We weren’t.

“We put in some great challenges, and in a perverse way, I really enjoy coming here because I think it’s a real test of what you’re about as a professional."

Next up, Middlesbrough travel to take on Birmingham City at St. Andrew's tomorrow evening.

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues.

1. United eye Baggies stopper Manchester United have been tipped to make a move for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as they look to find a replacement for want-away stopper Dean Henderson. The pair have both previously been involved in the England senior set-up. (Daily Star) Photo Sales

2. Hammers leading Worrall race West Ham are said to be leading the likes of Everton and Brentford in the race to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall. The club are said to want up to £15m for the towering centre-back, who has been on the books since his youth career began back in 2011. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Cooper reveals previous Davis interest Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has revealed he was keen to sign current loan star Keinan Davis while managing at Swansea City previously. He also praised the player’s technical skills, and claimed he has a bright future ahead. (Nottingham Post) Photo Sales

4. Lilywhites takeover edges closer Preston North End are moving closer to a £40m takeover, according to reports. It has been suggested that American businessman Chris Kirchner is closing in on a deal to complete the purchase of the 1938 FA Cup winners. (The Sun) Photo Sales