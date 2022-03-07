Middlesbrough fans show solidarity with people of Ukraine by unveiling banner during FA Cup win over Tottenham
Middlesbrough Fans showed their support for and solidarity with the people of Ukraine with a banner that appeared on TV during their recent FA Cup 5th round win.
The banner appeared on international television through BBC during Boro’s 1-0 win over Tottenham on Tuesday March 1.
The banner was the brainchild of Chris Joseph of Hook Advertising Unlimited and produced free of charge by fellow Boro fans Shuttermedia Limited, another Teesside based company.
Chris, who is also founder of Middlesbrough Supporters Forum - www.boro.support, said: “We are in the communications business and all must do our bit to support, help and show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people. We played Dnipro of the Ukraine at the Riverside : in peaceful competition during our UEFA Cup adventure and caroused with their lovely friendly fans.
“It really is a small world and the knock on effects of what is happening will affect us all directly or indirectly for years to come. They are in our thoughts and prayers.
The conflict has so far been going on for over a week after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, February 24.
Since then there has been an outpouring of support for Ukraine with people all over the world offering solidarity and sending much needed supplies for people fleeing the conflict.
In another show of solidarity, Hartlepool landmarks turned blue and yellow in support of the country.
