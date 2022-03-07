Middlesbrough fans show solidarity with people of Ukraine by unveiling banner during FA Cup win over Tottenham

Middlesbrough Fans showed their support for and solidarity with the people of Ukraine with a banner that appeared on TV during their recent FA Cup 5th round win.

By Sam Johnson
Monday, 7th March 2022, 11:22 am

The banner appeared on international television through BBC during Boro’s 1-0 win over Tottenham on Tuesday March 1.

The banner was the brainchild of Chris Joseph of Hook Advertising Unlimited and produced free of charge by fellow Boro fans Shuttermedia Limited, another Teesside based company.

Chris, who is also founder of Middlesbrough Supporters Forum - www.boro.support, said: “We are in the communications business and all must do our bit to support, help and show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people. We played Dnipro of the Ukraine at the Riverside : in peaceful competition during our UEFA Cup adventure and caroused with their lovely friendly fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Middlesbrough fans show support for Ukraine

“It really is a small world and the knock on effects of what is happening will affect us all directly or indirectly for years to come. They are in our thoughts and prayers.

Related: Hartlepool business Hogg Global Logistics has become the Hartlepool collection point for anyone wanting to do their bit to help.

The conflict has so far been going on for over a week after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, February 24.

Since then there has been an outpouring of support for Ukraine with people all over the world offering solidarity and sending much needed supplies for people fleeing the conflict.

Middlesbrough fans show support for Ukraine

In another show of solidarity, Hartlepool landmarks turned blue and yellow in support of the country.

For the latest news and information about the Ukraine invasion click here for NationalWorld coverage

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Middlesbrough fans show support for Ukraine

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

UkraineTottenhamMiddlesbroughHartlepoolBBC