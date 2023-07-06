Michael Carrick completed his first signing of the summer with attacker Alex Gilbert arriving following his exit from Premier League side Brentford.

And Boro look set to keep the ball rolling when it comes to incomings with a goalkeeper and a winger next to arrive on Teesside.

According to a report by Football Insider, former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Glover has reached an agreement on a long-term deal at the Riverside Stadium and has now passed a medical ahead of the move to the North East.

Middlesbrough are close to signing Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 25-year-old is a free agent after leaving A-League side Melbourne City.

Carrick has been in the market for a new goalkeeper after Zack Steffen returned to Manchester City following his successful loan spell, with the American attracting the attention of recently relegated Leicester City.

Boro have also held a long-term interest in Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow but look set to miss out with the 32-year-old drawing interest from several clubs such as Hull City, Leeds United and Premier League Bournemouth who, as per reports by The Sun, have held talks over a £5million move.

It means Boro have turned their focus to Glover who made 31 appearances for Australian side Melbourne City last season, keeping eight clean sheets and was selected for the Australia national team.

The goalkeeper began his career with Tottenham's academy in the Premier League but spent the majority of his time at the club on loan at Central Coast Mariners and Helsingborg before making the permanent switch to Melbourne City in 2019.

Boro have also been credited with a strong interest in Queens Park Rangers’ Seny Dieng with a fee in the region of £2m being reported.

Man City winger Rogers is also understood to be nearing a move to Teesside as per reports by football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with Blackpool where he made 22 appearances.