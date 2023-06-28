Michael Carrick’s squad will head to the Algarve for a week of training before rounding the trip off with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Portuguese Primeira Liga outfit Vitoria Guimaraes.

Boro returned for pre-season duty this week but will spend part of their programme in Portugal for a second successive year having spent a week at the Amendoeira resort 12 months ago under former boss Chris Wilder which included a friendly with Braga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick’s side will return from the Algarve ahead of their first UK-based pre-season friendly against Hartlepool United at the Suit Direct Stadium on Friday, July 14 before a trip to York City.

Michael Carrick will take his Middlesbrough side to Portugal for a warm weather training camp. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Boro will also face trips to Rotherham United and Bradford City before a Riverside friendly with AJ Auxerre ahead of their Championship opener on Teesside with Millwall on Saturday, August 5.

Meanwhile, academy graduate Jack Robinson has completed a permanent move to League Two play-off winners Carlisle United.

Robinson will head back to Brunton Park for the new League One campaign upon the expiry of his Middlesbrough contract having spent time on loan with Paul Simpson’s side last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson has spent nine years at the Riverside after joining the club’s academy as a 13-year-old before agreeing a two-year deal with the club in 2021.