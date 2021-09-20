Neil Warnock’s side took an early lead thanks to Marcus Tavernier’s first goal of the season but suffered a disappointing collapse in the second half as the Seasiders turned the game on its head thanks to Marvin Ekpiteta and an own goal from defender Grant Hall.

It left Boro supporters disgruntled as their lightweight squad continued with an indifferent start to the campaign.

In the wake of Saturday’s defeat Warnock has been linked with former Norwich City and Burnley wide man Robbie Brady who is available on a free transfer following his release from Turf Moor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Burnley winger Robbie Brady is drawing interest from both Middlesbrough and Celtic. (Photo by Molly Darlington -Getty Images).

Brady began his career with Manchester United and can occupy a number of positions on the left side of the pitch – an area Boro are worryingly short in.

And Boro supporters have taken to social media to react to the news of Brady’s potential arrival with the Irishman also drawing interest from Scottish giants Celtic.

@steven_metcalfe: He was a decent player. I’m surprised he’s not been snapped up (not sure about wage demands or recent injury record).

@dlcrow_: Would be a good signing imo!

@rorysmith94: Wouldn’t mind this tbh!!

@Paddy_Baller: Be a good signing, but he’s no left back

@smallmouth83: I said get him in the summer, be a class signing if he’s fit

@Charlie1986_: Would happily take this like

@JordanEvans17: Shocked he was a free agent really! Would be a coup if we could pick him up, but left-back HAS to be a priority!

@jackallisonnn: Surprised he wasn’t snapped up before now tbh

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.