Middlesbrough fans react as boss Neil Warnock seeks left-sided reinforcements with ex-Norwich City and Burnley wide man and Celtic target Robbie Brady linked
Middlesbrough’s frustrating start to the season continued at the weekend after they were beaten by Championship newcomers Blackpool at the Riverside.
Neil Warnock’s side took an early lead thanks to Marcus Tavernier’s first goal of the season but suffered a disappointing collapse in the second half as the Seasiders turned the game on its head thanks to Marvin Ekpiteta and an own goal from defender Grant Hall.
It left Boro supporters disgruntled as their lightweight squad continued with an indifferent start to the campaign.
In the wake of Saturday’s defeat Warnock has been linked with former Norwich City and Burnley wide man Robbie Brady who is available on a free transfer following his release from Turf Moor.
Brady began his career with Manchester United and can occupy a number of positions on the left side of the pitch – an area Boro are worryingly short in.
And Boro supporters have taken to social media to react to the news of Brady’s potential arrival with the Irishman also drawing interest from Scottish giants Celtic.
@steven_metcalfe: He was a decent player. I’m surprised he’s not been snapped up (not sure about wage demands or recent injury record).
@dlcrow_: Would be a good signing imo!
@rorysmith94: Wouldn’t mind this tbh!!
@Paddy_Baller: Be a good signing, but he’s no left back
@smallmouth83: I said get him in the summer, be a class signing if he’s fit
@Charlie1986_: Would happily take this like
@JordanEvans17: Shocked he was a free agent really! Would be a coup if we could pick him up, but left-back HAS to be a priority!
@jackallisonnn: Surprised he wasn’t snapped up before now tbh