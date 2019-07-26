Middlesbrough FC news: Ex-Boro defender makes Blackpool switch as Dimi Konstantopulos trains with Hartlepool
With less than two weeks to go until the end of the transfer window, Middlesbrough are working hard behind the scenes to bring in new players – but what else has been happening in and around the Riverside? We wrap up some of the latest Boro news stories you may have missed:
Blackpool sign Husband on loan – League One side Blackpool have completed the signing of former Boro left-back James Husband on a season-long loan from Norwich.
The 25-year-old made just eight appearances for the Teessiders before leaving the club to join Norwich in 2017.
Interestingly, the move could pave the way for Boro to bring in Blackpool left-back Marc Bola, 21, who is reportedly set for a medical at Boro.
According to our sister title the Blackpool Gazette, Husband’s move ‘will only intensify speculation that first choice left-back Marc Bola is due to leave the club’
‘It comes amid speculation that Championship duo Middlesbrough and Brentford are tracking his services.’
Dimi back at Pools – Former Boro goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopulos has been training with former club Hartlepool today – but only to keep fit.
The Greek shot-stopper, 40, was released by the Teessiders at the end of last season, following a six-year spell at the Riverside and is yet to find a new club.
Konstantopulos was a fans’ favourite at Pools during his time at the club between 2003 and 2007.
Earlier this month the keeper said he was considering a short-term move to Dubai.
Salford finally get their man – It was announced on Friday that Salford have completed the signing of striker Luke Armstrong from Middlesbrough on a three-year deal.
According to manager Graham Alexander, The Ammies have been tracking the player for some time.
“He’s a player that we’ve always, for the last 10 months or so, quite liked the look of,” Alexander told Salford’s website.
“There’s been a lot of work behind the scenes to try and get him on board, obviously genuine competition for his signature as you’d expect with a good player like that but we’re delighted to get him on board.”