Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Celtic plan striker raid plus Boro linked with French frontman
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate expects Boro to be active in the transfer market in the next few weeks, with less than a month to go until the window slams shut. While the August 8 deadline is approaching fast, here are the latest Boro-related rumours circling the web:
Celtic plot Assombalonga move – The Boro striker has received an extended summer break following his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Assombalonga has praised Boro head coach Woodgate and backed his new boss to be a success at the Riverside, yet that hasn’t stopped another transfer rumour leaking out.
According to Football Insider, SPL champions Celtic are plotting a raid for the Boro frontman who scored 14 league goals last season.
The report claims ‘a Celtic source has told Football Insider that Assombalonga figures highly on Neil Lennon’s wanted list’ following the striker’s time at Boro and Nottingham Forest.
Striker reports resurface – Earlier in the window Boro were linked with French striker Enzo Crivelli who scored six goals in 33 Ligue 1 appearances for Caen last season.
Last month French journalist Manu Lonjon claimed Boro ‘would be interested’ in the 24-year-old forward who was relegated with Caen last season.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
And it has now been reported, via France Football, the striker has interested several British clubs, especially Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.
The report claims Boro and the Bluebirds have ‘already made first contacts’ regarding Crivelli.
Villa consider Randolph move – It’s not the first time the Boro stopper has been linked with a move away this summer – perhaps it was inevitable following such an impressive campaign in the Championship last term.
Randolph, 32, helped Boro keep the joint best defensive record in the second tier last season, and was named in the division’s PFA Team of the Year.
But according to the Telegraph, Premier League newcomers Aston Villa are looking for a new goalkeeper with Randolph ‘under consideration.’
It’s also been claimed talks have been held with Burnley over a deal for England international Tom Heaton, while Southampton stopper Alex McCarthy is also being looked at.