Middlesbrough striker Marcus Forss has been speaking about his decision to leave the Riverside after he joined Bolton Wanderers on loan for the season.

The Finland international links up with the League One club on a season-long agreement. The 26-year-old has featured twice this season for Boro and has scored 18 goals in 92 appearances since joining the club in the summer of 2022.

Speaking to the Bolton Wanderers official website, Forss said: “I really enjoyed my time at Middlesbrough, but I needed a fresh start,” added Forss, who will wear squad number 24. “And when this came about I was really excited for the challenge. I spoke to the manager and I got a really good, positive idea about the club and the way he wants to play and where I fit in.

“When I knew that this (move) was about, I watched a game on Sky a couple of weeks ago and I was really impressed with how we played. We didn't get the win (against Reading), but I was really impressed with how we played and so I was really excited to come here.

“I've always had an eye for a goal, but from different kinds of positions. It's not just one type of goal, it's all types of goals and I’m excited to be scoring more here. I think it’s the right place at the right time, so I'm just here to prove it.”

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Slovakian international striker David Strelec on a five-year deal.

The forward joins from Slovan Bratislava, the 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the club.

A Boro statement read: “A prolific marksman, Strelec has swept all before him with two successful stints in the Slovak capital. He netted 18 goals in 70 appearances during his first spell before returning to Slovan where he bagged 44 in 96 and helped fire the club to the league title – his fifth – and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

“Strelec has also represented his country at all levels – he is currently on international duty – and he has scored seven times in 30 games for Slovakia.”

