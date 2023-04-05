Middlesbrough join Burnley, Everton and Crystal Palace in links with Rangers striker
Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for Alfredo Morelos with the Rangers striker heading out of contract in the summer.
Reports from Teamtalk have emerged suggesting Michael Carrick holds an interest in the 26-year-old Colombian who has spent six years with the Glasgow giants.
Morelos signed a four-year extension at Ibrox in 2019 with that deal set to expire in the summer.
Morelos has been a key figure for Rangers since his arrival in 2017 from HJK Helsinki.
The striker has scored over 120 goals across all competitions during his six-year spell with the club, including against Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade as Rangers made it to the Europa League final in Sevilla last season.
But with a new deal yet to be agreed for him to remain in Glasgow, Morelos is reported to have suitors south of the border including on Teesside.
Boro join the likes of Burnley and Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Everton in being linked with the striker ahead of the summer transfer window.
With Burnley set to return to the Premier League it could give them an advantage over Boro should negotiations take place.
The link with Morelos could also fuel speculation over Chuba Akpom’s future at the Riverside after the Championship’s leading marksman was recently linked with teams across Europe following Premier League interest in January.
The 27-year-old continued his remarkable season despite Boro suffering a 4-2 defeat at Huddersfield Town last time out.
Akpom has now scored 12 goals in his last 11 appearances for Carrick’s side.