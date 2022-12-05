Middlesbrough make their return to league action this weekend against Luton Town at home. Michael Carrick will be itching to get back after the World Cup break.

The Hatters make the trip to the Riverside Stadium with a new boss at the helm following Rob Edwards’ appointment. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding Boro and the rest of the Championship...

Middlesbrough-linked striker Ross Stewart is reportedly wanted by Olympiacos, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon. The Sunderland man is a man in-demand heading into the January transfer window after an impressive past couple of years at the Stadium of Light.

Boro are reportedly keen on Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh. That’s according to TEAMtalk, who claim Norwich City, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also interested. He spent time on loan at Cardiff City last season.

Jamie Benson has joined the club as a scout. He has previously worked at Watford, Udinese and West Ham and will now help with recruitment.

Other news

Norwich City winger Milot Rashica is apparently wanted by loan club Galatasaray on a permanent deal. Turkish news outlet Fotomac report the Super Lig giants want to lure him away from Carrow Road on a long-term basis.

Preston North End are not pursuing a January move for Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff. The non-league man is thought to be attracting attention from the Football League but is not wanted by the Lilywhites, as per Sky Sports.

