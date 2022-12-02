Middlesbrough planning for January as Millwall and Sheffield United updates emerge.

Middlesbrough will be looking forward to their return to league action. Their first game back is on 10th December at home to Luton Town.

Boro have enjoyed themselves under new boss Michael Carrick so far. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club and from the rest of the Championship...

Middlesbrough have made a new addition to their coaching staff. They have brought in former Aston Villa man Aaron Danks, as announced by their official club website. The 39-year-old will now work alongside Jonathan Woodgate and Grant Leadbitter.

Boro’s Head of Recruitment Kieran Scott has said they are planning transfers for both the January window and next summer. He has provided this update, as per a report by Teeside Live: “We have certainly plotted and planned January, which then naturally leads to the summer, but you never quite know what is going to happen within that. There might be a boy you have your eye on for the summer, you do all your work then someone decides to buy him in January. So there’s a bit of pushing and twisting.

“We definitely have our eyes on quite a few players for the summer already and conversations have already started with agents to make that happen. But at the minute we’re looking at two windows. Chris (Jones, Head of Scouting) has only been in the building for seven or eight weeks. He’s going to help me plot and plan.”

Other news

Ex-Wigan Athletic boss Roberto Martinez has cut ties with the Belgium national team. They were knocked out of the World Cup yesterday after their 0-0 draw with Croatia.

Leeds United have no plans to recall Charlie Cresswell from his loan spell at Millwall this winter, according to a report by Football Insider. The defender has scored four goals from the back so far this season and appears set to spend the whole season in London.

