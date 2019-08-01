Middlesbrough linked with ex-Rangers and Aston Villa defender
Middlesbrough have been linked with former Aston Villa full-back Alan Hutton who is available on a free transfer.
The 34-year-old was released by Villa earlier this summer after making 33 Championship appearances last season and helped the club win promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs.
According to Football Insider, Boro are ‘in talks’ to sign the right-back, who has also interested Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, yet Hutton is in no rush to make a decision.
Since his appointment at the Riverside in June, Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate has said he wants to promote and sign younger players at the Riverside, as shown by the arrivals of midfielder Marcus Browne and left-back Marc Bola, both 21, last week.
Hutton may not fit that description but would help bolster Boro’s right-back options, where the squad still appears significantly short.
The full-back has made over 200 appearances for Villa after signing for the club in 2011, following spells at Rangers and Tottenham. He has also accumulated 50 caps for Scotland.
Jonny Howson has operated at right-back for Boro during pre-season with Woodgate moving Ryan Shotton into a central defensive role.
It was claimed that Boro made an offer for Charlton right-back Anfernee Dijksteel last month, yet Addicks’ chairman Roland Duchatelet said the 22-year-old isn’t for sale.
Woodgate is confident Boro will make more signings before next week’s August 8 deadline and is believes deals are possible before Friday’s Championship opener at Luton.