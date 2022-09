Middlesbrough are back in action on Tuesday night at home to Cardiff City.

Chris Wilder’s side saw their game over the weekend away at Blackpool postponed as a mark of respect following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

They won their last match 1-0 at home to Sunderland.

Here is a look at the latest news from across the Championship....

Released Middlesbrough man latest

Sol Bambe continues to train with Bristol City following his departure from Middlesbrough at the end of last season (Wales Online).

Sunderland striker tipped to impress

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray believes Ellis Simms can fill the void left by Ross Stewart’s injury and has said: “I think Ellis will rise to the challenge. As long as he does not put too much of a burden on himself . That’s why the rest have to step up as well” (Northern Echo).

Hull City striker eyed

Motherwell are interested in a move for Hull City striker Tyler Smith in the next transfer window. The ex-Sheffield United man has scored once for the Tigers so far this term (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

Sheffield United defender is a wanted man

West Ham United will make a £12million swoop for Sheffield United defender John Egan in January. He has been a key player for the Blades over the past few years (The Sun).

Reading to snap up attacker

Reading are poised to bring back striker Andy Carroll after his impressive spell during the first-half of the last campaign (Reading Chronicle).

Blackburn Rovers contract talks

Blackburn Rovers are in talks with youngster Adam Wharton over a new contract. He had an impressive debut for the Lancashire outfit a couple of weeks ago away at Blackpool (Lancashire Telegraph).

West Brom to land full-back

West Brom are set to offer a deal to left-back Erik Pieters, who is a free agent after parting company with Burnley earlier this summer (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

Coventry City man expected to leave