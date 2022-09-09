Middlesbrough news: New boy ready to play, West Brom eyeing similar additions

Middlesbrough have made a slow start to the Championship season by their standards.

However, they will be hoping that their 1-0 home win over Sunderland last time out can kick-start their campaign.

Chris Wilder’s side have snapped up Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo on a free transfer this week.

Here is a look at the latest news from across the second tier...

Middlesbrough new boy ready to play

Middlesbrough new boy Massimo Luongo, who signed for the club yesterday on a free transfer, is ready to play and has said: “I feel 100%. I’m coming up to 30 soon and I’m probably the fittest I’ve ever been. If anything, I probably just need to get my match fitness up and stuff like that” (Official club website).

Sunderland eyed Serie A man

Sunderland were interested in a move for Sampdoria midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri over the summer but a switch to England didn’t materialise (SampNews24).

West Brom eyeing additions

West Brom will prioritise midfield and forward additions as they look to delve into the free agent market (Express & Star).

Luton Town boss shrugs off Premier League links

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has shrugged off links to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion (Luton Today).

Wigan Athletic midfielder leaves on loan

Wigan Athletic midfielder Harry McHugh has joined National League North side Chester on an initial one-month loan deal (Official club website).

Norwich City man heads out the exit door

Norwich City winger Milot Rashica has moved to Turkey on a temporary basis to link up with Galatasaray until the end of the campaign (Official club website).

Burnley striker departs

Burnley striker Joe McGlynn, who is 19-years-old, has linked up with National League outfit Oldham Athletic on a one-month loan (Official club website).

Stoke City defender wanted in Turkey