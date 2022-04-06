After a goalless first half, the Championship’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic headed Fulham ahead from a free-kick in the 73rd minute.

Boro had chances to draw level in the closing stages, yet neither substitute Josh Coburn or Duncan Watmore could hit the target.

The result means Boro have dropped out of the Championship play-off places, yet they do have a game in hand on some of the sides above them.

Here’s how each player fared for Chris Wilder’s team at the Riverside:

1. Joe Lumley - 5 Didn't have much to do and was beaten by Mitrovic's looping header from a free-kick. 5

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 7 Stepped out of the back three to keep tabs on Fabio Carvalho and make some important challenges. 7

3. Dael Fry - 6 A tough battle against Mitrovic. A few lapses in concentration in the heart of Boro's defence. 6

4. Paddy McNair - 7 An assured defensive display for the most part. Managed to step forward with the ball more often in the second half. 7