Middlesbrough return to league action this weekend with a home clash against Luton Town. They will be itching to return under Michael Carrick.

Boro won 2-1 away at Norwich City in their final game before the World Cup break. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club and some of their Championship rivals...

Middlesbrough are reportedly plotting a move for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser, according to Football Insider. The former Newcastle United man has been a key player for the Millers over the past few seasons.

Head of Football Kieran Scott has revealed the club are planning for the next couple of transfer windows as they look to bolster the squad. He has said, as per a report by the Northern Echo:

“We have certainly plotted and planned January, which then naturally leads to the summer, but you never quite know what is going to happen within that. There might be a boy you have your eye on for the summer, you do all your work then someone decides to buy him in January. So there’s a bit of pushing and twisting.

“We definitely have our eyes on quite a few players for the summer already and conversations have already started with agents to make that happen. At the minute we’re looking at two windows.”

Carrick has been nominated for EFL Manager of the Month for November, whilst striker Chuba Akpom has been nominated for Player of the Month.

Other news

Sheffield United are apparently keen on Burton Albion midfielder Terry Taylor. Football Insider claim the Blades have been watching him in action in League One recently ahead of a potential winter swoop.

Football League World have reported that ex-Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is in ‘pole position’ to land the QPR job. The Hoops are eyeing a replacement for Michael Beale after he left for Rangers.

