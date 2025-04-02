Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nerve-shredding end to the season lies in wait as Middlesbrough and their fellow Championship play-off rivals look to seal promotion into the Premier League.

The closing stages of the race for the Premier League are here and Middlesbrough remain firmly in the hunt for a Championship play-off place.

On Friday Michael Carrick’s men travel to fellow top six contenders Blackburn Rovers sat just outside of the play-off places - but only an inferior goal difference to West Bromwich Albion is keeping them on the wrong side of the dotted line.

Of course, that could all change with a win at Ewood Park and Carrick’s men would put severe pressure on the Baggies and Coventry City as they put together the final preparations for respective home games against Sunderland and Burnley on what is a blockbuster weekend for the second tier. With seven games remaining in the season, as many as 12 clubs will feel they still have a chance to secure a play-off spot - although the battle for automatic promotion is now a third-horse race with leaders Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley nine points clear of the chasing pack.

With a crucial period of the season lying ahead, we take a look at what lies in wait for Boro and their fellow promotion contenders and assess just how difficult their remaining fixtures are.

What has Michael Carrick said about Middlesbrough’s play-off push?

Speaking after Saturday’s home win against Oxford United, the Boro boss said: “Momentum is important. Timing your run and timing your momentum. We went through a sticky patch results wise, but it was always in the back of my head that if we could just flip this, we’ll be in a good place at the right time.

“It’s all ahead of us and certainly the feeling from the boys - the quality, the spirit, the quality of the football at times, and learning from days like this where you’ve got to dig deep and really find a way to win - it can all help us moving forward.”

How difficult is Middlesbrough’s run-in compared to their Championship play-off rivals?

5/4 Oxford United (A) 8/4 Millwall (H) 12/4 Plymouth Argyle (A) 18/4 Cardiff City (H) 21/4 Burnley (A) 26/4 Stoke City (A) 3/5 Blackburn Rovers (H) Average league position of opponents: 15.6

5/4 Luton Town (A) 8/4 Middlesbrough (A) 12/4 Preston North End (H) 18/4 Oxford United (A) 21/4 Stoke City (H) 26/4 Bristol City (H) 3/5 Plymouth Argyle (A) Average league position of opponents: 16.1

3rd: Burnley (81 points)

5/4 Derby County (A) 8/4 Coventry City (A) 11/4 Norwich City (H) 18/4 Watford (A) 21/4 Sheffield United (H) 26/4 Queens Park Rangers (A) 3/5 Millwall (H) Average league position of opponents: 10.7

5/4 West Bromwich Albion (A) 8/4 Norwich City (A) 12/4 Swansea City (H) 18/4 Bristol City (A) 21/4 Blackburn Rovers (H) 26/4 Oxford United (A) 3/5 Queens Park Rangers (H) Average league position of opponents: 12.1

5th: Coventry City (59 points)

5/4 Burnley (H) 9/4 Portsmouth (H) 14/4 Hull City (A) 18/4 West Bromwich Albion (H) 21/4 Plymouth Argyle (A) 26/4 Luton Town (A) 3/5 Middlesbrough (H) Average league position of opponents: 14.3

6th: West Bromwich Albion (57 points)

5/4 Sunderland (H) 8/4 Bristol City (A) 12/4 Watford (H) 18/4 Coventry City (A) 21/4 Derby County (H) 26/4 Cardiff City (A) 3/5 Luton Town (H) Average league position of opponents: 13.1

7th: Middlesbrough (57 points)

4/4 Blackburn Rovers (A) 8/4 Middlesbrough (H) 12/4 Millwall (A) 18/4 Plymouth Argyle (H) 21/4 Sheffield Wednesday (A) 26/4 Norwich City (H) 3/5 Coventry City (A) Average league position of opponents: 11.7

8th: Bristol City (57 points)

5/4 Watford (H) 8/4 West Bromwich Albion (H) 12/4 Queens Park Rangers (A) 18/4 Sunderland (H) 21/4 Luton Town (A) 26/4 Leeds United (A) 3/5 Preston North End (H) Average league position of opponents: 10.4

9th: Watford (53 points)

5/4 Bristol City (A) 8/4 Hull City (H) 12/4 West Bromwich Albion (A) 18/4 Burnley (H) 21/4 Portsmouth (A) 26/4 Blackburn Rovers (A) 3/5 Sheffield Wednesday (H) Average league position of opponents: 11.0

10th: Norwich City (52 points)

5/4 Plymouth Argyle (A) 8/4 Sunderland (H) 11/4 Burnley (A) 18/4 Portsmouth (H) 21/4 Millwall (A) 26/4 Middlesbrough (A) 3/5 Cardiff City (H) Average league position of opponents: 12.7

11th: Blackburn Rovers (52 points)

4/4 Middlesbrough (H) 8/4 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 12/4 Luton Town (A) 18/4 Millwall (H) 21/4 Sunderland (A) 26/4 Watford (H) 3/5 Sheffield United (A) Average league position of opponents: 9.9

12th: Sheffield Wednesday (52 points)

5/4 Hull City (H) 8/4 Blackburn Rovers (A) 12/4 Oxford United (H) 18/4 Stoke City (A) 21/4 Middlesbrough (H) 26/4 Portsmouth (H) 3/5 Watford (A) Average league position of opponents: 14.4