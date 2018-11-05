Middlesbrough set to battle Wolves and European giants for £1.2m teen sensation

Middlesbrough are thought to be one of several clubs chasing Swedish teenager Jack Lahne.

Reports from Expressen in his homeland suggest that the 17-year-old has been watched by Boro, Wolves, Wolfsburg and FC Koln in recent weeks as interest mounts up.

Currently playing for IF Brommapojkarna in the Swedish Allsvenskan, Lahne has impressed with his performances on the left flank despite his side's struggles this season.

And such form has now attracted interest, with reports suggesting that the teenager could be available for a fee of around £1.2million.

Lahne recently admitted that a move abroad would prove tempting, but for now his focus remains on his current club.

Speaking to Sportbladet, he said: "No ... I do not think so much about that [moving abroad].

"I'm thinking more about what to do here right now. Be better match for match.

"So it is very important to focus on the next match, instead of everything that's happening around one.

"Long-term, the goal is to go abroad, but in the short term, keeping BP in the Allsvenskan."