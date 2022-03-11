As things stand, Boro are 8th in the table, but a win this weekend could see them break back into the play-off places if results elsewhere go their way.
Speaking after last weekend's win against Luton Town, Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder said: "It was a different type of performance from us, it was an arm-wrestle.
“I said after 10-15 minutes it was going to be about the result and we needed to show different qualities to get over the line.
“From a defensive point of view we did deal with what Luton served up but from a football view it was scrappy, it was an arm-wrestle, turgid. The first goal came from a great bit of play.
“I was disappointed we had a couple of chances before half-time, and Luton came back at us after that with nothing to lose. It became that sort of afternoon, so we had to get over the line by hook or by crook and we did that.
“Luton were on a fabulous run and they are up there for a reason, they have structure and win games of football."
Middlesbrough went on to lose their midweek clash to fellow play-off chasers Sheffield United, with Wilder suffering a grim return to his former club who defeated his new team 4-1.
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as the build-up to this weekend's eagerly anticipated action continues.