Middlesbrough will look to continue their push for promotion this weekend, when they take on Millwall tomorrow afternoon.

As things stand, Boro are 8th in the table, but a win this weekend could see them break back into the play-off places if results elsewhere go their way.

Speaking after last weekend's win against Luton Town, Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder said: "It was a different type of performance from us, it was an arm-wrestle.

“I said after 10-15 minutes it was going to be about the result and we needed to show different qualities to get over the line.

“From a defensive point of view we did deal with what Luton served up but from a football view it was scrappy, it was an arm-wrestle, turgid. The first goal came from a great bit of play.

“I was disappointed we had a couple of chances before half-time, and Luton came back at us after that with nothing to lose. It became that sort of afternoon, so we had to get over the line by hook or by crook and we did that.

“Luton were on a fabulous run and they are up there for a reason, they have structure and win games of football."

Middlesbrough went on to lose their midweek clash to fellow play-off chasers Sheffield United, with Wilder suffering a grim return to his former club who defeated his new team 4-1.

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as the build-up to this weekend's eagerly anticipated action continues.

1. Parker hit with FA charge Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has been accused of “abusive, and/or insulting, and/or improper language” in a charge from the Football Association. The incident in question occurred during a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

2. Lions boss on transfer speculation Millwall look set to wait until the end of the season to make a decision over whether to launch a permanent move for star loanee Dan Ballard. Lions boss Gary Rowett has revealed he’s eager to keep him at the club, but has admitted they could well struggle to get the player back from Arsenal again. (News at Den) Photo Sales

3. Blues still want Simpson Birmingham City look set to reignite their pursuit of Rangers defender Jack Simpson. The club failed to get their man in January, but are said to still hold a keen interest in the ex-Bournemouth man. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. O’Connor in high demand Sheffield Wednesday are the latest side to be linked with a move for Bradford defender Paudie O’Connor, the ex-Leeds United man, who has also played for Blackpool on loan, was linked with a handful of Championship sides last summer. (The Star) Photo Sales