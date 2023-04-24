Middlesbrough were heavily represented at the EFL end of season awards on Sunday with the club nominated for as many four awards.

Akpom was up for the Championship’s player of the year award with Hayden Hackney shortlisted for the young player of the year. Boss Carrick was in contention for the manager of the year whilst Middlesbrough were shortlisted for the diversity award.

And Boro scooped two out of the four awards with Akpom pipping Coventry City’s Viktor Gyökeres and Burnley’s Josh Brownhill to the player of the year award after a remarkable campaign.

Middlesbrough star Chuba Akpom was named Championship player of the year at the annual EFL awards (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Akpom leads the division when it comes to goals scored with 28 in 36 appearances ahead of Sunday's award ceremony.

Akpom collected his award at the star-studded event at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

"Feeling extremely humbled and blessed to receive this award,” Akpom wrote on social media.

"It’s been a journey full of ups and downs but I’ve learnt so much on the way. I’d like to thank my teammates, my family, fans and everyone that’s supported me.”

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick missed out on the manager of the year award. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He added: “It’s been an amazing season, I’m loving every second of it. Thank you to everyone who has supported me to help me win this award.”

The striker was also named in the Championship team of the year alongside Gyökeres and Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye in attack.

Akpom’s teammate Hackney missed out on scooping the young player of the year with Bristol City’s Alex Scott taking that award ahead of the Boro midfielder and Sunderland’s Amad Diallo.

Carrick, too, missed out on the manager of the season award with Burnley’s Vincent Kompany taking the crown after guiding the clarets back to the Premier League following their 2-1 win over Boro at the Riverside.

But Middlesbrough did pick up another award with the club receiving the diversity award for their dementia project.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough native, and former loanee, Chris Kamara was recognised for his service to the game when he was presented with the prestigious Contribution to League Football Award.

"This is amazing, I’m actually lost for words,” said Kamara on receiving his award.