Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro complete midfielder swoop

Middlesbrough have moved to sign Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne on loan.

Browne had a good pre-season campaign and is highly rated behind the scenes both for his ability and experience, but Sunderland’s aggressive midfield recruitment this summer has left him facing a fight for his place on Wearside.

What have Sunderland said about the move?

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Alan was an important member of our squad last season, as we achieved promotion to the Premier League. This move represents a good opportunity for him to play regularly in the Championship for a Club who have promotion aspirations, and we wish him well at the Riverside Stadium.”

Browne made 23 appearances last season as Sunderland won promotion. His contract runs until the summer of 2027

What have Middlesbrough said about the loan swoop?

A club statement read: “The 30-year-old arrives to provide additional competition in the central midfield area, following Law McCabe’s loan move to Plymouth Argyle. The former Preston North End captain is not short on experience and he made 23 appearances for Sunderland last term during their promotion-winning campaign. Browne had made over 400 appearances for Preston during a decade at Deepdale.

“The Irish international, who has 37 caps and has scored five goals, had initially joined the Lilywhites from Cork City.”

He is Boro’s 11th signing of the summer, following Alfie Jones, Callum Brittain, Abdoulaye Kante, Sontje Hansen, Sverre Nypan, Adilson Malanda, Matt Targett, Kaly Sene, David Strelec and Jon McLaughlin.

