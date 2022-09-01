Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn has joined League One side Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan deal. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Coburn heads to the League One side looking to build on a promising 12-months on Teesside since his debut back in April of last year.

The 19-year-old scored five times last season in 22 appearances for Boro including a famous winner against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside in the FA Cup fifth round.

Coburn would have hoped to build on last season under Chris Wilder but has been struggling with a knee injury picked up in the opening day draw with West Bromwich Albion.

And Boro have revealed Coburn will remain in the North East to continue with his rehab before heading to the Memorial Ground with Joey Barton’s side.

“He will remain at Rockliffe in the short-term to work on his rehab before heading to the South West looking to build on his fledgling career with regular minutes for Joey Barton's side,” a club statement read.

“Everyone at MFC wishes Josh the best of luck for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile former Newcastle United midfielder Barton has shared his thoughts on adding Coburn to his League One squad.

“We are delighted to add Josh to the group and are confident he will add a different dimension to our attacking options."