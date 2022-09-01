Middlesbrough teenage star links up with ex-Newcastle United midfielder as he joins League One side on season-long loan
Middlesbrough’s teenage star Josh Coburn has joined Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan.
Coburn heads to the League One side looking to build on a promising 12-months on Teesside since his debut back in April of last year.
The 19-year-old scored five times last season in 22 appearances for Boro including a famous winner against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside in the FA Cup fifth round.
Coburn would have hoped to build on last season under Chris Wilder but has been struggling with a knee injury picked up in the opening day draw with West Bromwich Albion.
And Boro have revealed Coburn will remain in the North East to continue with his rehab before heading to the Memorial Ground with Joey Barton’s side.
Most Popular
-
1
Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro target ‘set to secure’ deal with La Liga side, Watford reject ‘last gasp’ offer from Everton
-
2
Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro ‘plotting’ late move for former Stoke City striker, Everton ‘revive’ interest in Watford star
-
3
Ex-Hartlepool United, Norwich City and Hibernian defender joins Scunthorpe United coaching staff
-
4
Hartlepool United linked with loan move for ex-Aberdeen, Falkirk and St. Johnstone defender
-
5
What Hartlepool United fans can expect on transfer deadline day including possible move for Newcastle United midfielder
“He will remain at Rockliffe in the short-term to work on his rehab before heading to the South West looking to build on his fledgling career with regular minutes for Joey Barton's side,” a club statement read.
“Everyone at MFC wishes Josh the best of luck for the rest of the season.”
Read More
Meanwhile former Newcastle United midfielder Barton has shared his thoughts on adding Coburn to his League One squad.
“We are delighted to add Josh to the group and are confident he will add a different dimension to our attacking options."
The Gas are currently 15th in the League One table having taken seven points from their opening six games after they secured promotion in the most dramatic of circumstances last season via goal difference on the final day of the campaign.